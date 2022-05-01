Faith

CAC Supreme Council resolves crisis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Supreme Council Agbowo/ Irefin said it has resolved its crisis which started in 2018. Outgoing president of CAC Supreme Council, Agbowo, Ibadan, Pastor Samuel Ogundare, last Thursday at the unification service in Irefin, Ibadan, Oyo state, noted that it was important the church operated in love and unity.

 

He thereby called on the church leaders to make room for forgiveness, let go of offences and not give room to the enemy. “It is a greatest opportunity for you and me to be partakers of the unification ceremony of CAC Supreme Council today, though Satan attempted to destroy the good works of our forefathers of this church, Almighty God disallowed the main objectives of the enemies to overrun our coexistence.

 

“It is important to mention the causes of this internal crisis within the Supreme Council of CAC that start   ed like a speck sometimes bin the early 2018 when some members of Supreme Council misled our leaders to amend the constitution without the due process.

 

“I want to emphatically advise the leaders of this great mission to forgive one another and work as a team, also as workers in the vineyard who will give account of his or her stewardship to God on the judgment day,” Ogundare stated. He added: “I will not hesitate to update you on the state of our mission on the restoration of peace with our brothers in the General Executive Council (GEC) of CAC under the leadership of Pastor S. O. Oladele.

 

“It is on record that, during our deliberation (Supreme Council CAC Agbowo and General Executive Council) we both agreed to extend the house to create more space within the administrative sector of the mission so as not to tamper with principal officers of GEC as Supreme Council (SC) agreed to be appointed as deputies to all the principal officers.

 

“During this deliberation, suddenly the GEC made a pronouncement of a new certificate of incorporation dated 4th February, 2021 which comprises only the officers of GEC through the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja without the knowledge of the members of the Supreme Council.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

US Congress committee holds hearing on ‘genocide’ in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Biden administration to  decide what action to take   The Catholic Bishop of Gboko, Nigeria, and the Knights of Columbus added their voices to a December 17 US Congressional hearing spotlighting sectarian violence in Nigeria in which thousands of Christians have been killed simply for their faith identity. The hearing of the Tom Lantos Human […]
Faith

Satanic barriers against divine help

Posted on Author Bishop Wale Adekoya

Bible speaking in Ephesians 6:11 says; “Put on the whole armour of God that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. And 2 Cor. 2:11 adds: “Lest satan should get an advantage of us for we are not ignorant of his devices”   In the above the passages, it is […]
Faith

COVID 19, Security Challenges: CAN begs Christians in Niger to cancel crossover vigil

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Christians in Niger State to cancel this year’s crossover night following the incessant banditry attacks and the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic. The Niger State chapter of CAN lead by the state Chairman, Revd. (Dr.) Mathias Echioda, told all heads of blocks, local coordinators including youths and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica