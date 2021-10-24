CAC to complement FG’s poverty alleviation programme

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has restated its readiness to complement the Federal Government’s efforts to lift 100 million citizens out of poverty, as the nation sets to hold the Nigeria Industrialisation Summit-2021. This is contained in a statement signed by CAC’s Head of Media unit, Mr. Rasheed Mahe, on Saturday in Abuja. Mahe quoted the Registrar General/CEO of CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, as saying this when he received members of the summit’s Local Organising Committee led by David Erewa, the National Vice President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Abubakar, who described CAC as the gateway to any foreign or local investment, stated the commission’s readiness to provide services at the event to facilitate Nigeria’s dire desire for industrialisation. He used the forum to highlight the commission’s reform initiatives geared towards making the CAC attain the status of a world class company’s registry. He also assured of the commission’s support to the organisers in accordance with provisions of the law.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr. David Eweta , National Vice President of NACCIMA, said the summit was being organised in accordance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within 10 years. He revealed that, to support Nigeria to realise the objective, the African Development Bank (ADB) under the leadership of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, would provide $520 million grant to support small businesses in some selected states across the country.

He further disclosed that in order to encourage participation, attendance would be free, adding that the event scheduled for November 2021 was expected to draw participants and resource persons from across the globe.

Like this: Like Loading...