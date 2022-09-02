CAC to register 20,000 businesses at discount rate

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has secured approval to register 20,000 more businesses at 50 per cent discount. A statement by the Head of Media Rasheed Mahe quoted the Registrar General Alhaji Garba Abubakar as confirming the approval yesterday when he received the Chairperson of NAWORG, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar.

Abubakar pledged the commission’s support for the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Working Group (NAWORG) assuring the group of customized advocacy training for women entrepreneurs to motivate them to register their businesses. He said the CAC’s successes had motivated more state governments, and groups to approach it for collaborations towards formalizing more informal businesses.

He informed the group that the Commission’s operations had been digitized since January 2021 in line with the ease of doing business initiatives of the present administration. In tune with the digitization, he said customers now obtain online certified extracts with ease and instantly as against queuing up in the past for manual reports from the Commission.

