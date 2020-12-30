CAC: Union threatens strike over staff welfare

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreation Services Employees (AUPCTRE ) has issued a 21-day strike notice to the management of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) over recent developments in the organisation bordering on promotions, staff welfare and other conditions of service.

In the notice dated 18th December and signed by the Acting General Secretary, Musa Ukpo, a copy exclusively obtained by New Telegraph, the union said it was aggrieved over the stoppage of all staff loans, including cooperative societies and the unjustified barring of certain category of staff from writing promotion examination against the recommendations of Committee on Organogram.

The Board of Directors of CAC recently approved a new maximum manning staff level for certain category of positions to attain efficient service delivery and reduce cost. The positions affected by the decision included, Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Principal Managers and Senior Manager.

The union in its ultimatum letter said the management reneged on several welfare issues it pledged to tackle when it came on board. It pointed out selective injustice meted to some staff by the management Registrar General of CAC, Abubakar Garba, confirmed board’s approval for the changes on Tuesday in an interview with New Telegraph.

Garba, who affirmed that the union’s letter was addressed to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and not to him, said under his watch staff promotions had been carried out. He faulted a claim by leadership of the union that promotions were denied, reminding union leaders that promotion was not a right but a privilege.

He said that while certain categories of staff cadre are taking large chunk of monies, the board has approved the new manning level as a way out. Garba said CAC was running in deficit both in staff pension remittance and tax payment obligation before he took over, noting that he substantially cleared these liabilities.

“Promotion is not a right. If you look at the existing structure of the commission, certain positions, particularly two ranks constitute one-third of this workforce – Senior Managers and Principal Managers. We have 420 of this category out of 1,280. There is no responsible organisation that will allow this expansionary growth without control.

“One of the major challenges we face as an organisation is huge staff cost. In the last five years, our staff cost constitutes more than 80 per cent of our income and is growing. It Is only this year, due to prudent management of resources that we are able to even meet and exceed our revenue target of N18 billion. We have over N19 billion.

The budgeted revenue was N18.2 billion, we recorded over N19 billion. Last year we made only N12 billion out of N16 billion budgeted revenue. “We all want our staff to grow, but there is no organisation that promotes people over control. What have we done?

The board has approved maximum manning level. This is the best practice because organisations have scheme of service. Based on the board approval, once the total number ceiling is attained for these positions, we can’t promote until there is vacancy. We have been promoting every year.

“The bottom line is, we have to live within our means. The 2019 has been conducted this year. Close to 300 staff were promoted. 2020 exam has been conducted; over 150 staff have been promoted. I don’t know what they want. The board has set a ceiling of 240 senior managers and 180 for principal managers,” he said.

Responding to accusation that he halted loans to staff, Garba said: “Is loan a right? I’m asking you whether giving loan to people is a right. One, we didn’t have any revolving loan account. What was happening in the past, the revenue account was being run at a loss. This is government’s revenue.”

However, he said CAC board has approved creation of revolving loan account for staff benefit. “Our priority is not giving out loans. People should live within their means. When the right atmosphere is ripe to give loans we will give loans,” he said.

