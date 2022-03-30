News

CAC: Why we’re regulating NGOs, CSOs, charity firms

Posted on

The Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has justified the move to strengthen the laws regulating the operations of Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and charity organisations in the country. Abubakar said the commission would always support any progressive legislation that would add value to operators and make things generally easier for the citizens.

The CAC boss spoke at a public hearing on the Bill to Amend the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, to strengthen the opera- tions of NGOs and their compliance with the provisions of the law. The public hearing was organised by the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment and Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations in collaboration with the European Union, British Council, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and Agents for Citizens – Driven Transformation. In regulating these organisations, Abubakar said the CAC would always be mindful of Nigeria’s commitments and obligations to the global community on Open Government Initiative, United Nations Convention Against Corruption, Money Laundering and

 

Our Reporters

