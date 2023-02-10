Metro & Crime

CACOL, Zero Graft Centre, 40 other anti-graft bodies ask Buhari to fire EFCC boss, Bawa, for disobeying court orders

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

. Say Commission has derailed, activities now politicised

 

Anayo Ezugwu

 

Over 40 anti-corruption civil society organisations gathered in Lagos on Friday to protest what they described as the incessant disobedience of court orders by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under Abdulrasheed Bawa and the seeming politicisation of the agency’s activities.

The anti-corruption CSOs alleged that the EFCC, under Bawa, had chosen to become an institution known for brazenly disobeying orders of courts in such a manner that does not only undermine the institutions of Nigeria’s democracy, but also indicates a contradiction to the anti-corruption agenda of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and came to a conclusion that Bawa must be sacked for the Commission to recover its past glory.

The bodies, led by the Chairman, Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran; Executive Director, Zero Graft Centre, Kolawole Sanchez-Jude; Chairman, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, Toyin Raheem; Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson; and Ahmed Balogun of Media Rights Concern, among others, spoke at a press conference, themed: “EFCC’s Consistent Disobedience of Court Orders is a Recipe for Anarchy; A Call For The Immediate Sack of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa”.

Other leaders include Ologun Ayodeji, Transparency and Accountability Group; Declan Ihehaire, Activists for Good Governance; and Ochiaga Jude, Centre for Ethics and Good Governance, among others.

According to the anti-graft bodies, aside from the EFCC’s penchant for disobedience of court orders, the situation has reached an embarrassing height where the Commission’s boss, Bawa, has been committed to prison more than once within two months for clear breach of the extant orders of the court.

They said: “EFCC’s Gestapo-style regime of disobeying court orders must stop. Nigeria is not a banana republic. Attempts by institutions of state to ridicule the country and make it seem like a lawless fiefdom must be resisted by all. The EFCC seems to be allowing itself to be used as an instrument of political witchunt as it targets some individuals more than many others.

“Some of our organisations have submitted several petitions to the Commission, which it has refused to act on even when you sit with them to reason on the merits of those petitions. Once there is a political interest the whole processes of investigation and litigation become politicised.

“The Commission seems only to act with gusto against perceived political enemies of some powerful political forces in the country rather than being neutral and professional. For instance, the Ogun State Assembly Speaker was bundled Gestapo-style to Abuja on corruption allegations while several similar petitions elsewhere have been left untouched by the Commission. Where is the justice, the impartiality and the professionalism?”

“This culture of impunity as consistently exhibited by the EFCC Chairman continues to ridicule Nigeria in the comity of nations and sabotage efforts at attracting foreign direct investment. Investors only go to jurisdictions where the rule of law and respect for human rights are guaranteed while shunning countries where ‘rule of men’ predominate,” they added.

While insisting that “he who comes into equity must come with clean hands”, the CSOs specifically stated: “We note that by the continued disobedience of the orders of the Courts, Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa and the EFCC have displayed utter contempt for our courts and the country’s judicial system. It is ironic that these are the same courts the EFCC routinely runs to for orders which they zealously implement in the discharge of their mandate under the EFCC Act.

“It is not for EFCC and its leadership to pick and choose which court orders to obey or disregard. That is an invitation to anarchy.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three teenagers defile, murder 13-year-old girl in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Police have apprehended three teenage serial rapists who allegedly defiled and killed a 13-year-old girl in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters in Katsina. Isah said on August 14, 2020 […]
Metro & Crime News

Ebonyi: 20 hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…schools remain closed -Deputy gov   At least 20 staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State have tested positive for coronavirus since June 29, 2020.   This came as the state government yesterday said schools across the state remain closed.   The AE-FUTHA Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr. […]
Metro & Crime

Mob lynches father of three mistaken for robber

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…victim’s family cries for justice An angry mob has beaten a 45-year-old carpenter, Mr. Olufalayi Obadare, to death at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. A witness said the father of three was killed about 5p.m., on Wednesday when some youths, who mistook him for a robber, descended on Obadare for roaming the streets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica