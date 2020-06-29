CACOVID donates 150-bed isolation centre to Lagos

Sanwo-Olu: We’ve lost 128 people to virus



he private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated fully equipped 150-bed space isolation centre to the Lagos State Government.

The donation was in response to pleas by state governors and to strengthen the partnership with governments at all levels to help contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The group, which comprises leading private sector operators, had earlier donated similar items to the governments of Rivers and Enugu states, apart from the distribution of food palliatives, which the Coalition commenced in Lagos last week.

CACOVID, while handing over a 150-bedspace isolation centre and medical items in Lagos, said its efforts were meant to complement the Federal Government’s action against the spread and to end the pandemic in Nigeria.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while commissioning the centre, said the launch of the isolation centre speaks to the can-do spirit of Nigerians as well as the private sector.

According to him, “The state has done at least about 24,000 and above bed spaces when Nigeria was about 3,000. Thus, it is clear that we have the capacity to deal with this pandemic and I must commend what CACOVID has done as well as other coalition groups in the country who have supported the nation.

“In Lagos, we have seen slightly about 10,000 positive cases and we are managing them. We have seen 1,500 discharged individuals from our isolation centres whilst we have seen about 5,000 who have gotten well and so, as we speak, we have recorded 128 deaths. This speaks volumes of how well we are combating the pandemic.”

He, however, noted that there was a challenge with identifying the critical and severe cases while adding that the state government is working on a strategy to monitor those cases.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said the launch of the newly built isolation centre will surely help in boosting the capacity of Nigeria’s healthcare system towards containing the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State.

Emefiele said that the efforts to contain the spread of this virus has had unprecedented impact on the global economy and indeed the Nigerian economy while adding that global growth is expected to contract by over 4.9 per cent in 2020 down from a positive growth of 2.9 per cent in 2019.

He said the Nigerian economy was exposed to a twin shock, a public high crisis and revenue shock driven primarily by 55 per cent drop in crude oil prices between January and May 2020.

“This unparalleled shock must require that all state governments, along with the organised private sector, must work together to address these challenges in order to preserve lives and restore economic activities in our country. We have implemented several initiatives to cushion the

effects of the pandemic, which include the N50 billion intervention facility for household and SMEs that were adversely affected by the pandemic, N100 billion facility for the health and pharmaceutical sector and a N1 trillion facility for the agricultural and manufacturing firms of the economy.

“Our inability to accurately predict the extent to which the virus could spread and how long it will last requires that we build a sufficient capacity within our healthcare system in order to prevent the spread of the virus and preserve the lives of vulnerable Nigerians and this requires that all parties come together in order to deal with this great challenge.”

He, thereafter, commended the private sector-led coalition group for supporting the government by providing donations worth N29 billion while adding that these donations are being used to build well-equipped isolation centres across the federation.

“So far, CACOVID alliance has provided about 32 isolation centres across 32 states, we anticipate that by the end of July, 39 isolation centres would have been established all over the federation,” the CBN Governor revealed.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Access Bank Plc., Wigwe, commended the state government and the governor for the timely response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to have worked very closely with a very strong team to set up what is a model state-of-the-art isolation centre here in Lagos. I must commend the state team with the level of transparency, painstaking attention to detail which we have to go through to make sure that the facility we have here is what can be compared to any other in other parts of the world.

“I must commend you for the leadership you’ve shown and commend you for manner with which you have tackled the pandemic. When we compare what is happening in Lagos to other parts of Africa and the world with similar demography, we must say that a lot of work has been done out here and we are extremely proud of the great job that is coming out of here particularly in Lagos,” Wigwe said.

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group and Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Aliko Dangote, explained that the newly commissioned isolation centre is the most elaborate one that has been built so far.

Dangote, who was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, said: “We are very proud because this isolation centre is a model of what we are going to be doing in the remaining states as we are still building more across the federation. So it is with great pride that we hand over this to the Lagos State government as this is very important.”

