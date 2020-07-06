Metro & Crime

CACOVID donates N1.4bn equipment to NCDC

To boost Covid-19 testing across the country, the private sector-led Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated N1.4 billion worth of medical supplies to the Federal Government.

 

It also donated additional 26,400 test kits sufficient to set up six fully functional COVID-19 medical laboratories in the fight against the pandemic.

 

Presenting the test kits and medical equipment at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos office, the Chief Executive Officer, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, commended the efforts of the public health institute in the fight against the virus and expressed optimism that the test kits and medical supplies provided would further expand testing capabilities across the nation to meet critical health infrastructure need to combat the virus.

 

“On behalf of COCAVID, we are delighted to hand over the following items to you – MicPCR Realtime PCR Systems; RNA Extraction Kits; Well PCR Tube Strips; Well Semiskirted PCR Plates; Pipette Tips; Oral and Nasal Swab Sets; Tongue Depressors, Viral Transport Media; Disposable Latex Medical Gloves etc. These items can sufficiently set up six medical laboratories and collect samples for over 26,400 people,” Youssoufou said. Receiving the items, Deputy Director, NCDC, Lagos office, Mrs. Babatunde Olajumoke, thanked CACOVID for the donation and described the gesture as integral to the success of COVID-19 response in the country.

 

She said: “On behalf of the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, we want to thank you for your help in strengthening national COVID-19 response. We acknowledge and applaud your contributions.

 

“The capacity to test is very integral to the success of COVID-19 response by confirming, isolating, managing cases and containing outbreak in communities.

 

The NCDC DG had earlier communicated plans to expand testing to three million people in three months and donations like this will surely help in achieving this goal.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

