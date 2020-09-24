CACOVID donates N1.4bn food to Lagos for 107,564 households

Private sector-led Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) has handed over food supply relief packages worth N1.4 billion to the Lagos State government for distribution to the indigent and elderly citizens as part of measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. At the handover ceremony at the Governor’s Office, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, the coalition said the food palliatives would cover 107,564 households. The CACOVID had announced its plan to feed over 1.7 million households cutting across the 774 local governments in the country to cushion the effects of the pandemic and had delivered the foodstuffs to some of the states for onward distribution to their citizens. At the handover in Lagos, CACOVID Lagos Representative, Amaechi Okobi, who is the Head of Corporate Communication of Access Bank Plc, disclosed that the coalition had already provided support to the states and the Federal Government in the public health front. According to him, CACOVID has provided testing support by providing testing kits, laboratories, medical supplies, isolation centres, training of the frontline medical personnel and grassroots awareness campaign.

He said: “Having done all these, we thought it right to provide relief packages to our country men, the poor and those most vulnerable in our communities.” Amaechi told the state government to make the distribution seamlessly successful by constituting an Implementation Committee chaired by the governor; draw up a list of the beneficiaries that is consistent with CACOVID objectives and organise each local government to collect allocations for the people. The Acting Commissioner for Agriculture Speaking, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who spoke on behalf of the government, said the food items were meant for the indigent residents and the elderly and that a single beneficiary would get each pack containing 10 kilograms of rice, five kilograms of garri, five kilograms of sugar, one kilogram of salt, two cartons of noodles and one carton of pasta, for his or her family.

She said: “We are here today for the handing over ceremony of the Coalition Against COVID-19 pandemic distribution for the food items that were donated by this group as far back as April-May but which Lagos officially is just receiving. “According to the CACOVID team, Lagos State is supposed to receive 107,546 beneficiary packs for our citizens – for the indigents, the elderly, for those that do not have the wherewithal or the capacity to have food on their tables on a daily basis.”

The commissioner said the food items were being repackaged by the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that “each beneficiary gets the right quantity of items”. The food items were received on behalf of the state government by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Alausa, along with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, and Olusanya, among other state officials.

