CACOVID leaders bicker over vaccine acquisition

A serious rift seems to have emerged in the ranks of top players in the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), following claims by leading industrial firm, BUA Group, that it had purchased one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Nigeria.

On Monday, BUA had announced that through the AFREXIM vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID that it secured one million vaccine doses which are expected to be delivered next week and become the first delivery of vaccines to Nigeria since they were certified for global use.

However, shortly after the announcement, CACOVID issued a counter statement, disowning BUA’s claim of purchasing of one million COVID-19 vaccines singlehandedly for Nigeria, saying that no individual company has the capacity to strike such a deal. “Alhaji AbdulSamad must have been misquoted because these claims are not factual as CACOVID operates on a collegiate fund contribution model.

There is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID, and Afreximbank,” CACOVID said in the statement CACOVID noted that at Monday’s meeting, its leadership agreed to contribute $100 million to procure vaccines for Nigeria, and the one million doses from Afreximbank worth $3.45 million was the first tranche.

“During the CACOVID weekly call of February 8th, Governor Emefiele, relayed to the larger group a call that he held with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe with Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah on Sunday, February 7th. President Oramah briefed the three CACOVID leaders on the $2 billion facility the bank has set up with the African Union Vaccine taskforce to purchase vaccines for the African Continent.

“The allocation for Nigeria has been capped at 42 million doses. President Oramah explained that 1 million doses were ready for shipment to Nigeria in the next two weeks if a down payment was made by today, February 8th,” the statement said.

But reacting to CACOVID’s position in a statement it issued yesterday, BUA Group accused the coalition of mischief and spreading false information.

The Group, in a statement to which it attached evidence of the bank transactions confirming its payment into the CBN, said that at the CACOVID steering committee meeting held on February 8, 2021 (of which BUA is a member), members were informed by the CBN Governor that CACOVID had been given the opportunity through the Afrexim Platform to access and pay for 1million doses, provided payment was made the previous day or yesterday – failure which the opportunity to get those doses next week may be lost.

“After extensive deliberations, there was no agreement reached and despite members being offered the opportunity to donate funds towards procuring the doses, none offered. BUA then took it upon itself to offer to pay for the 1 million doses at the agreed rate of $3.45 per dose totalling $3.45 million which translates to N1.311 billion.

“The Chairman of BUA also requested through the CBN governor that the Naira equivalent be paid to the relevant account with CBN, and that CBN forward the dollar payment to Afrexim on CACOVID’s behalf,” the group said.

The payment, according to the group, was made immediately after the meeting and BUA transferred the money to the CBN of which payment confirmation was made available to New Telegraph in order to meet the deadline.

“However, with this development by the CACOVID operations committee, we now have just cause to believe that some members of CACOVID were not happy that BUA took this initiative in the interest of Nigeria and to ensure that the deadline was met to receive the one million doses of the vaccine next week.

“BUA did this gesture in good faith as it has done with its interventions throughout the pandemic. We will however like to state clearly that we are aware that a prominent member of CACOVID is not happy that BUA took the initiative to pay for the vaccines – fulfilling our pledge just as we said during the meeting. Now they want to scuttle it by this action because they were unable to take the initiative.

“We find this release by CACOVID to be very petty and unbecoming of seemingly serious corporate citizens because it is tantamount to playing politics with the lives of Nigerians. This is no time for politics. It is time for us to come together to help Nigerians and it does not matter who is helping or paying.

“We stand ready to keep supporting and despite this petty action, we have decided to let the money remain in the CACOVID account with the CBN pending when they are ready to utilize the funds for Nigerians to access the vaccines,” the group noted.

However, in response to the BUA Group rejoinder, the Administrator of the coalition, Mrs. Zouera Youssoufou, clarified that only the Federal Government, through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) can obtain any COVID-19 vaccine for Nigeria in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

She also explained that the process of buying the vaccines through the Federal Government has commenced and also that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as an official regulatory body, has to approve the vaccine and certify it before use by Nigerians.

On the procurement of vaccines, Youssoufou, said: “There are several steps to procuring vaccines.

The first thing is that government are the ones who can actually buy vaccines, so we as a private sector group, as individual companies, cannot buy vaccines, we can’t call AstraZeneca or Pfizer or Moderna to order vaccines from them. That is the first thing.

“The second thing is that the distribution of the vaccines and how they would be shared in our country has to be done by the NPHCDA which is the only agency in our country mandated to handle vaccines.

So it is not a matter of sending money to the Central Bank; that is one step. But the real step is how do we get the vaccines into Nigeria and how do we distribute them to the people.

“I think the most overlooked element in this discussion on that aspect about getting vaccines next week, is that AstraZeneca or any vaccine has yet to be approved by NAFDAC, which is our regulatory agency.

So without the approval of NAFDAC, there is no vaccine that can come into Nigeria and be distributed to Nigerians or shot into the arms of Nigerians. And I think this is where some of the misinformation had come in.”

Speaking on the one million vaccine doses, Youssoufou said: “First thing, I was on a call with the Afreximbank President on February 7 with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Herbert Wigwe and Godwin Emefiele, and in that call, President Oranmah (Benedict) was explaining to us their model and how this task force was working with the AU and how they have set up a $2 billion facility to help fund the vaccines for Nigeria and for African countries, and that the allocation of 42 million vaccines had been made for Nigeria.

“He also told us about an extra one million doses that we can get if we can confirm that we wanted those doses immediately by the next day February 8. And so CACOVID leaders agreed that yes, this was a good thing and would bring it to the meeting the very next day, which happened.

So we had the meeting yesterday (February 8) and that discussion actually happened. What is really important to know is that Afreximbank, after that call, already secured those doses for Nigeria because they had the confirmation from the Central Bank Governor, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Herbert Wigwe that they would pay for these one million doses.

“Now, the doses don’t come in; it’s not as if we get a million doses of vaccines one day getting dumped into Nigeria; they get delivered at a specific pace. So we might get 100,000 immediately, 150,000 the next week, and then let’s say another hundred thousand.

So we will never get a million doses in one single day coming into Nigeria at once.

“…The vaccines are already secured because President Oranmah said ‘I’ll hold these for you’ for Nigeria. Now we need to get AstraZeneca approved in Nigeria.

Then the payment that would go from CACOVID to Afreximbank on behalf of Nigeria for these vaccines would then happen. “So nobody is disputing a transfer into Central Bank account; nobody is saying that did not happen, that is not where the challenge is.

The challenge is the claim that one company has brought vaccines into Nigeria because that is not factual,” Youssoufou added

