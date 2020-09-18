CACOVID: Niger distributes palliatives to 47,611 households

Niger State government yesterday flagged off the distribution of CACOVID items donated to 47,611 beneficiaries in the 274 wards to cushion the effects of coronavirus. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said during the flag off ceremony in Minna that the beneficiaries were selected from the 25 local governments of the state. He assured the citizens and donors of judicious use of the funds and items donated to the state. Bello also commended the donors for the kind gesture.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, listed the items distributed include 47,611 bags of semovita, pastes, 5kg of sugar, 11kg of salt, 10kg of rice and 95,222 packs of noodles for the 47,611 benefitting households in the state. Presenting CACOVID items to the state government, Alhaji Jamilu Mohammed Gidado said that the gesture was from the group of private sectors to assist Nigeria on the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Gidado called for the good use of the items and to ensure that the real targeted groups received the materials. He apologised for the delay in the distribution. A beneficiary, Ramatu Ibrahim, responding on behalf of others, expressed happiness and appreciated the donors and the state government for the kind gesture. She prayed for an immediate end to the pandemic.

