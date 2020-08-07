CACOVID targets 10m Nigerians with N23bn palliatives

The private sectorled Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), yesterday, flagged off a nationwide distribution of multi-billion naira food palliatives and other relief items to mitigate the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus crisis on vulnerable Nigerians. The food relief materials for which the private sector operators are spending about N23 billion will cover 1.7 families amounting to about 10 million people across the 774 local governments in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory.

CACOVID Administrator and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Zouera Youssoufou, told newsmen in Lagos that the food distribution was the next phase in the line of actions mapped out by the coalition to partner government in the fight against coronavirus scourge and relieve vulnerable people of the burden posed by the outbreak of the disease.

Zouera disclosed that with the announcement in Lagos, the coalition had divided the nation into the six geo-political zones with the distribution being flaggedoff simultaneously in states such as Adamawa, Yobe, Ekiti, Ogun, Delta, Edo, Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Plateau and Nasarawa.

The offer of food palliatives, it will be recalled, is coming on the heels of donations by CACOVID of medical equipment in some instances to state governments to strengthen their response capacity and outright building of isolation facilities in about 38 centres in the country on which the coalition had spent about N15 billion to help ease the pressure on states and the Federal Government in their responses to the scourge. CACOVID had also helped to reinforce the testing capacity of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with the donation of over 300,000 test kits and PPE, just as the coalition is primed to commence the third and final phase of its COVID-19 response plan. Youssoufou, while displaying some of the food items, disclosed that each family would receive in various quantities, rice, pasta, garri, maize, semo, noodles, salt and sugar. She explained that the irreducible minimum the private sector could do as partners in nation building is to collaborate with government at all levels to help fight the scourge and reduce the hardship it has brought upon the nation and her people. “CACOVID has since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic been committed to providing relief packages to the most vulnerable.

The coalition’s primary focus is to aid the Federal Government in the fight against COVID-19. “Having done this successfully, we are turning our attention to offering a reprieve to households, who have been adversely affected by the scourge of the virus. Through this food relief programme, we will be reducing the risk of a second viral wave by encouraging people to remain indoors rather than expose themselves when seeking to provide food for themselves and their families,” she stated. The Aliko Dangote Foundation CEO reiterated that the coalition would be working closely with the state governments through the Nigerian Governors’

Forum to ensure all targeted families are reached and that it is done transparently. According to her, “the food relief programme is being managed by the CACOVID Operations Centre in Lagos and we have procured the various food items from leading Nigerian Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies to achieve the necessary scale, speed and quality as-surance at carefully negotiated prices that reflect value for money without creating negative market distortions. Each pack or box is clearly identified and marked as ‘Not For Sale.’ “CACOVID has laid out an elaborate plan and will be distributing the relief packages to the target beneficiaries across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria with the state governors and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as champions of this initiative in each state.” She assured that since the resources of CACOVID are the contributions of private sector operators, operations and the account are being audited to ensure transparency and accountability.

Explaining the strategy being adopted for the distribution, Ms Osayi Alile, CEO, AspireCoronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, who is also CACOVID Operations Implementation Committee member, explained that the coalition was not political party biased, but discharging its mandates to all Nigerians. According to her, a state implementation committee has been constituted in each state, which, in turn, draw up a list of households based on clearly defined criteria used to select the benefitting households that is consistent with the objectives of the CACOVID National Food Relief Programme.

In his remark, the Group Chief Corporate Communication Officer of Dangote Group, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, stated that while the food distributions are going on across the nation, the Coalition would continue to intensify its grassroots awareness campaign on the virus simultaneously. Another CACOVID leader and the Group Head, Corporate Communication, Access Bank Plc., Amaechi Okobi, pleaded with the media to help inform the people of the food distribution phase of the Coalition action plan, saying the people deserve to know what is being done to compliment government’s efforts to reduce the effect of the deadly virus.

