CACOVID: We commenced distribution of palliatives to state in June

…targets 10m poor families in 774 LGs

uted by the governors. Although various states and the FCT had commenced flag-off of the distribution of the food items since early August, some could not conclude the distribution as they were yet to receive complete deliveries of the items allotted to them.”

In a statement signed by Osita Nwasinobi, CACOVID explained that 10 million vulnerable Nigerians were targeted to benefit from the palliatives sent to the state governments across all the 774 local governments in the country. According to CACOVID, each household was supposed to receive 10kg bag of rice, 5kg bag of garri/ semolina, one carton of pasta, two cartons of noodles, 5kg of sugar, and 1kg of salt, adding that it worked with state governors and the minister of the federal capital territory to ensure food items reached the beneficiaries.

