Health

CACPP seeks collaboration to fight counterfeit pharmaceutical products

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Coalition Against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products (CACPP) an umbrella body in conjunction with Nigerian Representatives of Overseas Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (NiroPharm) and Pfizer is leading the charge in seeking collaborations between relevant stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry in the fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

To this end, CACPP invited relevant stakeholders in Nigeria to the inaugural forum of the Coalition Against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products to discuss the way forward in the fight against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products on November 28 at the Protea Hotel by Marriot in Ikeja.

The convener, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya (YBO) while speaking on what informed his decision to form the coalition, said “It is borne out of the desire to take a firmer stand against counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria through engagement and advocacy, with hope to kick off an intense national advocacy campaign against counterfeit pharmaceutical products.” Olayinka Subair West Africa Country Manager at Pfizer commented: “Counterfeit medicines don’t cure any disease, rather they put patients’ health at risk because of their contents, it ultimately impedes the Nigerian Healthcare System.

Lives are lost and medical conditions worsened due to this cankerworm. It is not an individual’s battle; it requires collective effort.” He emphasised that “Nigerians need to champion the anti-counterfeit cause, especially as regards healthcare. We need to join hands together because there is no shortcut with health. Due process must be followed to get the best results. Unlike commodities, fake drugs are life-threatening. This means patients should only buy prescribed medicines from accredited pharmacies and not quacks or roadside vendors.” A recent report noted that the prevalence of fake drugs is a menace to over 200 million people in Nigeria.

Femi Soremekun, NIROPHARM President stated “In recent years, the fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products has taken new dimensions due to the global influx of counterfeiting syndicates, it is like a race against time for pharmaceutical companies – the cost to our collective health and economies is enormous. Over the years, pharmaceutical companies are perplexed as to how best to nip the challenges in the bud. The challenges are overwhelming owing to the sophistication of the activities of counterfeiters. Combating counterfeit pharmaceutical products is a herculean task, one that requires strong collaborations between government agencies and key stakeholders because of the impact.”

For most African Nations, combating counterfeit pharmaceutical products is even more challenging due to the lack of synergy between key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry and government agencies. To combat the illicit trade of counterfeit pharmaceutical products, there is a strong need for collaboration. Stakeholders must look beyond the surface which is most times in-ward – they must look at the root cause which in most cases boils down to (Identity) or patent, what marks counterfeit from original pharmaceutical products.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain will ban “buy one get one free” promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022, the government said on Monday, its latest step in its plan to tackle obesity and improve public health. The government says obesity is one of […]
Health

FG tasked on national protein-led nutrition policy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has been called upon to urgently develop and implement a national proteinled nutrition policy to address and curtail the rising incidence of protein deficiency in Nigeria. Dr. Adepeju Adeniran, a professional physician and an experienced public health expert, who made this call recently, noted that efforts to effectively tackle protein deficiency must […]
Health

Double Covid vaccine protection wanes – study

Posted on Author Reporter

    Although expected, protection against Covid-19 infections fades over time for anyone who has had both vaccines, according to research. The study shows protection after two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine decreased from 88% at one month to 74% at five to six months and fell from 77% to 67% at four to five months for those who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica