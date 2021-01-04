Cadbury appoints directors

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has appointed Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Ms Nadia Mohamed to its board as nonexecutive directors. The company said in statement that the Nigerian Stock Exchange had been notified of the appointments. Akinkugbe is the founder and chief executive officer of SecureID. Also, she sits on the boards of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria, Fintech Association of Nigeria, Sokoa Chair Centre Limited, ICS Outsourcing Limited, Lifeworth Medicare Limited, and African Missions L/Gte. Also, Mohamed is the marketing director at Mondelez International (Africa).

