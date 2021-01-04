Cadbury appoints directors

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has appointed Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Ms Nadia Mohamed to its board as nonexecutive directors. The company said in statement that the Nigerian Stock Exchange had been notified of the appointments. Akinkugbe is the founder and chief executive officer of SecureID. Also, she sits on the boards of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria, Fintech Association of Nigeria, Sokoa Chair Centre Limited, ICS Outsourcing Limited, Lifeworth Medicare Limited, and African Missions L/Gte. Also, Mohamed is the marketing director at Mondelez International (Africa).
Related Articles
Enugu airport: Rectifying rot of many years
The airport was in a total mess. The many years of patched job on the decaying facilities gave way to total overhauling of Enugu airport that is very strategic to the people of South-East and commerce, writes WOLE SHADARE The wait is over The wait is over. The Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Agric: IITA, Mastercard partner to equip Nigerian youths
OPPORTUNITY 242,724 young Nigerian women and men are to build skills and secure dignified and fulfilling work opportunities T he International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), through its Youth in Agribusiness office, is partnering with the Mastercard Foundation in Nigeria to implement the Young Africa Works strategy. According to report by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Olateru: AIB’s multi-modal bill’ll reshape aviation
LEGAL FRAMEWORK Multi-modality is the future of accident investigation The proposed Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Bill, 2020, an Act to provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation and administration of safety of transportation occurrences in Nigeria, is expected to put Nigeria amongst the world’s greatest in line with global trend […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)