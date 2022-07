NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CADBURY NIGERIA PLC ON UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS

In line with the provision of section 429(1) of the companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the Company is required to publish its lists of unclaimed Dividends in two national newspapers.

Consequently, the list of unclaimed Dividends for shareholders of Cadbury Nigeria Plc is hereby published below.

PLEASE CLICK ON THIS LINK TO VIEW UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS LISTS

You can download and save the list for future reference.

