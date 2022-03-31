Business

Cadbury Nigeria posts N42.37bn FY'21 turnover

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelēz International, has reported gross earnings of N42.37 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The turnover translates to 19.67 per cent growth, when compared to N35.41 billion realised in the same period in 2020. This is contained in the company’s audited financial result released over the weekend. In a statement, the company said its pre-tax profit grew from N408.065 million in 2020 to N1.097 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 169.05 per cent.

The company added that it continued to maintain a strong balance sheet with total assets of N43.688 billion, which represents an increase of 31.55 per cent when compared to N33.210 billion recorded in December 2020. In the statement, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, attributed the company’s strong performance in 2021 to the effectiveness of its strategy and capacity to generate sustainable revenue. She said: “Despite the tough operating environment characterised by high cost of doing business, rising inflation, high cost of fund, difficulty in accessing forex, and policy inconsistency, which increased our manufacturing, selling and distribution expenses, we recorded an appreciable increase in our topline growth, which is our highest so far.”

However, Adeboye said the company’s export business was impacted by volatility in forex rate and the perennial port congestion in Apapa, Lagos State, noting that the company has been shipping its products to and fro Ghana via sea freight, following the introduction of new transit charges on trucks by the Government of the Republic of Benin, in June 2021. According to the statement, which was issued by Frederick Mordi, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs Manager for Cadbury Nigeria, the company was recently recognised as a Top Employer in Africa by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers Institute.

 

Our Reporters

