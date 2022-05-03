Business

Cadbury Nigeria reports N1.5bn PAT in Q1’22

Posted on

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelēz International, has reported profit of N1.542 billion for the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2022. This represents a growth of over 500 per cent, when compared to N242 million realised in the same period in 2021.

The company announced this in its unaudited financial result released at the weekend. In a statement, the company said its turnover rose over 40 per cent to N12.789 billion in the period under review. In the statement, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, said the company’s current repositioning strategy was beginning to yield the desired results.

 

She said: “The business environment in which we operate continues to be challenging. With high inflation and spiraling baira devaluation resulting in a significantly higher cost of doing business in Nigeria, we have had to increase the price of our products to bridge the huge cost from high commodity and FX impact on most of our input costs.

 

“We recognise the importance of nourishing and delighting our consumers with the right snacks and we will continue to make our iconic brands available to our consumers while also delivering acceptable returns to our shareholders.”

 

Cadbury Nigeria reported gross earnings of N42.37 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The turnover translates to 19.67 per cent growth, when compared to N35.41billion realised in the same period in 2020. This is contained in the company’s audited financial result released over the weekend.

 

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: M&B records impressive revenue growth in 2020

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Regardless of COVID-19, which negatively impacted global economy in 2020 and the harsh operating environment, the Board of Directors of May & Baker Nigeria Plc said that the company recorded an impressive growth in both turnover and profit in the 2020 financial year. Particularly, the company stated that it made a 16 per cent growth […]
Business

Concession: Bonded terminals operate below 15% capacity

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

After investing N3.5 trillion to set up bonded terminals in the country, the Association of Bonded Terminal Operators of Nigeria (ABTOA) has said that over 40 bonded terminals in the country are operating below 15 per cent of their capacities since the ports were concessioned in 2006. General-Secretary of the association, Haruna Omolajomo, explained that […]
Business

Air France planning to cut 7,500 jobs by 2022  

Posted on Author Reporter

Air France aims to present a plan to trade unions to cut just over 7,500 jobs over the next two years, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the French carrier grapples with the coronavirus crisis. France’s flagship airline, part of the Air France-KLM group, is cutting capacity and exiting loss-making domestic routes as the pandemic hits […]

