Business

‘Cadbury Nigeria’s repositioning drive yielding results’

Posted on

Cadbury Nigeria Plc’s on-going repositioning strategy aimed at enhancing its competitiveness is yielding results, according to its Chairman, Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman. He stated this at the company’s 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Lagos, yesterday. In a statement issued by Frederick Mordi, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs Manager, Cadbury Nigeria, Sulaiman said: “We have expanded our route-to-market capabilities, entered new segments in the candy category, and deployed new technology that will improve our business operations, as part of this strategy.”

Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, said the company faced huge challenges in sourcing U.S. dollars for importation of key raw and packaging materials as well as machinery and spare parts. “Our cost of doing business has increased significantly as our suppliers also faced similar issues in accessing foreign exchange,” she said. “With rising inflation and higher cost of doing business, we have had to take price adjustments on a number of our products during 2021. This is more than we have ever had to do in many years, and a reflection of the difficult times we currently face.”

However, despite the supply challenges, Adeboye said the company witnessed a strong performance across all categories and brands. She added: “We place a high value on our iconic brands, recognising that our consumers trust us to offer them quality and healthy snacking options. We also understand that our customers who are our business partners, expect us to support them as we operate in the markets to deliver our products to our consumers. Our much-loved brands are the hard currency we trade with, and we continue to invest in them to sustain our growth.”

 

Our Reporters

