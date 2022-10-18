Sports

CAF AFCON U23 Qualifier: Olympic team flies to Tanzania Thursday

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria’s Under 23 Olympic team will depart the country for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday for the first leg of the CAF U-23 AFCON 2023 qualifier.

 

The second leg is billed for October 29 at the Lekan Salami stadium, Adamasingba with the winner sailing through to the final of the CAF U-23 AFCON championship in Morocco. The tournament in Morocco will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 men’s Olympic football tournament.

 

Meanwhile, the camp of Nigeria’s Under 23 football team has debunked reports doing the rounds that some players have been decamped because of age discrepancies.

The team’s preparations were called into question following today’s reports that the majority of the invited players have been told to vacate the camp because the ages on their passports don’t correlate with their ages on the FIFA Transfer Matching System, TMS.

 

