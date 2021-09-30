CAF Africa footballer of the Year: Kanu tips Osimhen to challenge Salah, Mane

Former Super Eagles striker, Nwankwo Kanu, has declared that Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, can challenge Liverpool’s duo of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane and other top African players for the Africa Footballer of the year award. Speaking with journalists at the occasion of walk with Kanu program which took place in Abuja on Wednesday, the former Africa Footballer of the Year expressed total satisfaction with the goal scoring form of the Napoli striker. “Osimhen is doing fantastically well in Italy. If he keeps on doing it and maintain the momentum, definitely, he will be there. We have other players who are doing well but for now, he is the one on top.”

Speaking on the Super Eagles chances of qualifying for the Wo r l d Cup and even going further to do well at the tournament he noted that the team is so capable of springing surprise but stressed that the coaching crew led by Genort Rohr must be up and doing. “We have quality players, in fact, we have the best squad on the continent. Look at where they are all playing, they are doing very well.

The most important thing is for the coaches to put the right players where they are supposed to be and push them technically to get results. They can do more than what they are currently doing. Everybody is afraid of Nigeria. If you mention the first four players in Africa, Nigerian players will be there,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...