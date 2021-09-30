Sports

CAF Africa footballer of the Year: Kanu tips Osimhen to challenge Salah, Mane

Posted on Author Afolabi Johnson Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles striker, Nwankwo Kanu, has declared that Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, can challenge Liverpool’s duo of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane and other top African players for the Africa Footballer of the year award. Speaking with journalists at the occasion of walk with Kanu program which took place in Abuja on Wednesday, the former Africa Footballer of the Year expressed total satisfaction with the goal scoring form of the Napoli striker. “Osimhen is doing fantastically well in Italy. If he keeps on doing it and maintain the momentum, definitely, he will be there. We have other players who are doing well but for now, he is the one on top.”

Speaking on the Super Eagles chances of qualifying for the Wo r l d Cup and even going further to do well at the tournament he noted that the team is so capable of springing surprise but stressed that the coaching crew led by Genort Rohr must be up and doing. “We have quality players, in fact, we have the best squad on the continent. Look at where they are all playing, they are doing very well.

The most important thing is for the coaches to put the right players where they are supposed to be and push them technically to get results. They can do more than what they are currently doing. Everybody is afraid of Nigeria. If you mention the first four players in Africa, Nigerian players will be there,” he stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Italy set new unbeaten record as Germany thump Armenia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy broke the world record for the longest unbeaten run in international football with a goalless draw at Switzerland on Sunday, while Germany got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track by thrashing Armenia 6-0. European champions Italy should have taken all three points, but Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Jorginho’s second-half penalty. […]
Sports

Tokyo Olympic Games: AFN takes delivery of PUMA kits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has taken delivery of the huge consignment from Puma International for its athletes and officials ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.   The consignment which includes Track suits, vests, shoes back packs, wheel bags, face masks and others items whose open market price runs into millions of naira […]
Sports

Super Bowl 2021: Tom Brady wins seventh title as Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tom Brady steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to extend his record for Super Bowl wins to seven. In his first season after a glittering 20-year spell with the New England Patriots, the evergreen quarterback helped Tampa Bay become the first team to play a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica