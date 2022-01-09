CAF announces dates for World Cup 2022 qualifiers, AFCON 2023 draws

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the dates for both FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations (Cote d’Ivoire 2023) Qualifiers draws at its meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon over the weekend.

This was contained in a press statement by CAF’s communication department.

It read: “The Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifiers draw will be conducted on 21 January 2022 in Douala, Cameroon.

“The preliminary round will be played by a knock-out system: home and away matches and will include the lower-ranked teams in accordance with the FIFA rankings.

“The teams qualified from this round will reach the group stage composed of 48 teams.

“The FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers draw will be conducted the following day, 22 January 2022 in Douala, Cameroon.

“The 10 qualified teams will be divided into two levels based on the official FIFA ranking, published in November 2021.

“The five highest-ranked teams will play against the five least ranked teams (the first leg will be played at home of the lower-ranked teams).

“According to the ranking published on the 19th of November 2021 after the last round, the distribution of the teams on the two pots shall be as follows:

“Level 1: Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Nigeria

“Level 2: Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, and DR Congo.”

