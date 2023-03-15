Sports

CAF appoints Sudanese officials for Nigeria, Guinea U23 AFCON qualifying match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed officials from Sudan as referees for Wednesday’s Africa U23 Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture, first leg match between Nigeria and Guinea at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Sabri Mohamed Fadul will be the referee with his compatriots Abdelgabar Mohamed Abdelgabar and Ahmed Subahi as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively, while Ring Akech Malong from South Sudan will work as fourth official Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana will be the Match Commissioner.

The encounter will kick off at 4pm, and offers the Olympic Eagles the opportunity to build an impressive lead ahead of the return leg scheduled for Morocco’s administrative capital, Rabat on Tuesday, March 28. CAF has appointed officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo for the second leg, which will hold at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan starting from 7pm Morocco time Yannick Malala Kabanga will be referee for the encounter, with his compatriots Guylain Ngila, Rambo Neushiye and Tanguy Lopembe Tangi in the roles of assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

