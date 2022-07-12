Sports

CAF Awards 2022: Moses Simon misses out as CAF releases star-studded final shortlist

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon, has missed out of the final shortlist of the 2022 CAF Footballer of the Year Award.

 

The Africa ruling football body released a star-studded final list of nominees for the men’s categories of the award, with some of the elite performers in the last few months making the top list.

 

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held in Rabat, Morocco on July 21, 2022. The list includes reigning CAF African Player of the Year Sadio Mane (Senegal and Bayern Munich), former winner Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool), amongst others.

 

One of the highly contested categories is that of the CAF Coach of the Year, where Aliou Cisse, Pitso Mosimane, Carlos Queiroz, Tom Saintfiet and Walid Regragui have made the final cut.

The Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year has 10 nominees each, whist the Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year has five nominees each.

 

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions for the 2021/22 season.

 

