CAF Awards: Mane, Oshoala in final three for men, women

Current holder of the CAF Best Player of the Year Award, Sadio Mane, has been named among the final three of this year’s award same as the current holder of the women category of the award, Asisat Oshoala. With less than 48 hours to the highly-anticipated CAF Awards 2022, CAF revealed the top three (3) for all the women and men categories ahead of the much-awaited Awards Gala on Thursday, July 21, in Rabat, Morocco.

Mane will battle with another former winner, Mohamed Salah, while Chelsea and Senegal’s goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, is a new entrant. In the hunt for her fifth crown, fourtime winner Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria, will face stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia for the Women’s category. Interclub Player of the Year (women) will be between Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns) and Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes).

 

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets spank Cameroon, close in on World Cup ticket

    Nigeria reached the final round of the qualification series for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after the Falconets turned back their Cameroonian counterparts 3-0 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday. The encounter was the first international match at Nigeria’s premium sporting arena since the Falcons defeated their Senegalese […]
Man United, City to face off in Carabao Cup semi-finals

*Draw sets up Manchester derby in January *Tottenham host Brentford in other semi-final Manchester United will host Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after their 2-0 win over Everton on Wednesday night, while Tottenham, who beat Stoke 3-1 earlier in the day, will take on Championship Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The ties […]
EPL: Palace stun United; wins for Everton, Leeds

Wilfried Zaha scored twice against his former club as Manchester United’s first game of the Premier League season ended in defeat by Crystal Palace at home. The Eagles stunned the hosts inside the first 10 minutes when Andros Townsend turned home Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross, reports the BBC.   Zaha made it 2-0 in the second […]

