CAF Awards: Mane, Oshoala in final three for men, women

Current holder of the CAF Best Player of the Year Award, Sadio Mane, has been named among the final three of this year’s award same as the current holder of the women category of the award, Asisat Oshoala. With less than 48 hours to the highly-anticipated CAF Awards 2022, CAF revealed the top three (3) for all the women and men categories ahead of the much-awaited Awards Gala on Thursday, July 21, in Rabat, Morocco.

Mane will battle with another former winner, Mohamed Salah, while Chelsea and Senegal’s goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, is a new entrant. In the hunt for her fifth crown, fourtime winner Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria, will face stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia for the Women’s category. Interclub Player of the Year (women) will be between Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns) and Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes).

