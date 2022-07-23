Sports

CAF Awards: Sodje congratulates Oshoala, Mane

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN Comment(0)

Ex-international Sam Sodje has congratulated Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala and Senegal international Sadio Mane for winning the women and men’s African Footballer of the Years Awards. The duo, on Thursday in Rabat, Morocco, retained the awards they won two years ago, the last time the ceremony was held.

Oshoala became the first woman in Africa to emerge best on the continent five times after eclipsing the record set by ex-international Perpetua Nkwocha. Sodje said both players deserved the gongs urging them to see the attainments as a pedestal for greater exploits. “The emergence of the two Africans is a well-deserved one and I congratulate them for the new feats.

I feel proud and satisfied about the crowning of Oshoala as the best player in Africa for her exploits for both the country and club. It is on record that Oshoala did not only emerge the highest scorer for her club, Barcelona, last season but played a pivotal role as Nigeria qualified for the Women African Cup of Nations through which the team has now picked the World Cup ticket,” he said.

Sodje believes the Falcons could have gone ahead to win the ongoing WAFCON had Oshoala not sustained an injury because of her experience and talent. “This is not to take for granted the efforts of the other players, the absence of Oshoala due to injury also contributed to the team’s loss in the semifinal. Although the injury prevented her from showing her prowess once again, it did not in any way reduce the standard of what she had done in the year under review for both club and country. “

 

