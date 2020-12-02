CAF CC: Pillars will strive to qualify – Rabiu Ali

Despite going down to AS Jafaar in the first-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, Kano Pillars skipper, Rabiu Ali, believes his side can still qualify for next phase of the competition. Pillars were 3 – 1 losers against AS Jafaar in Senegal on Saturday, but they will have opportunity to make amends this weekend.

The second leg will played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna and Pillars need at least a 2-0 victory margin to progress.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, Rabiu Ali apologized to Pillars’ fans for the poor first leg result and promised that the team will go out to turn things around when both side meet again.

“We know our fans are not happy with us on what happened in the first leg but they should be patient because in football, you win, draw or lose, but we will try our best in return leg,” Rabiu told Pillars media.

