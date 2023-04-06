CAF CC quarters: Green, Eguma, Nwagua optimistic of Rivers Utd victory

Commissioner for Sports in Rivers State, Chris Green alongside Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma, as well as one of the players of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Nyima Nwagua, have all expressed optimism that the club will progress beyond the quarterfinal stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. The pride of Rivers finished second in their group and on Wednesday were paired to face off against Tanzania side, Young Africans in the quarterfinal. Speaking ahead of the games later this month, the former Nigeria Football Federation board member, Green said they are ready to compete with any of the teams. “We are not in this competition to add up to the numbers, we are there to compete and if you must compete, you have to do that with the best,” Green said.

“Right now the best eight are competing and we are up against one of them, a team that finished top in their group, thankfully we are there to fill in the spot for Nigeria. “We must do our best to get to the next level which is the semifinal and from there get to the next level so as to make the country proud.” In his own assertion, the coach of the team, Eguma said the main target is to win the CAF Confederation Cup title for Nigeria as it remain the only trophy that has eluded a club from the country. The coach, who is the longest serving gaffer in the elite division, said the club is proud to continue flying the country’s flag on the continent.

He added: “I can tell you that it has been a fruitful experience for us. “We were four clubs from Nigeria that made it to the continent and we are proud of ourselves for still flying the flag high. We hope on doing more great things for the sake of Nigerians.” Speaking also with our correspondent, one of the stars of Rivers United, Nyima Nwagua, while thanking God for taking the team so far, he said they have what it takes to win the title. “First of all I thank God for the opportunity to make it to the quarterfinals. Yea we are confident progressing to the next stage of the tournament but we respect our opponent and focus because we know our target and we are working towards it,” he said.

