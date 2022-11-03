CAF CC: Rivers, Plateau close to group stage with massive wins

Nigeria’s two surviving clubs on the continent, Rivers United and Plateau United, are both on the verge of qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after their massive first-leg wins yesterday. The two clubs dropped down from the Champions League after losing out to North African sides in the second preliminary stage, and there was palpable fear after both were drawn against Libyan clubs in the knockout stage for spots in the group stage. The Nigeria Professional Football League winners and runners-up however took a giant step forward after recording 5-0 and 4-1 wins respectively.

League champions, Rivers United, thrashed Al Nasr 5-0 in Port Harcourt in the first game of the day with Plateau United following it up with a 4-1 win against Al Akhdar at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Rivers took the lead in the 12th minute when Ebube Duru slotted home a penalty, and Kazie Enyinnaya made it 2-0 in the 15th minute. With one minute to go in the first half, Paul Acquah extended the lead to 3-0. It was 4-0 in the 64th minute when Duru scored another penalty for his second goal of the game while Malachi Ohawume wrapped it up in the 72nd minute for a comprehensive 5-0 win.

In Abuja, a brace from Albert Hilary and further goals from Ibrahim Mustapha and Ifeanyi Emmanuel secured a 4-1 win for Plateau United against Al Akhdar while the away team’s only goal came from Ari Babel. The second leg will take place in Libya on November 9 with the winner going straight to the group stage.

