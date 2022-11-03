Confederation cup
Sports

CAF CC: Rivers, Plateau close to group stage with massive wins

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nigeria’s two surviving clubs on the continent, Rivers United and Plateau United, are both on the verge of qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after their massive first-leg wins yesterday. The two clubs dropped down from the Champions League after losing out to North African sides in the second preliminary stage, and there was palpable fear after both were drawn against Libyan clubs in the knockout stage for spots in the group stage. The Nigeria Professional Football League winners and runners-up however took a giant step forward after recording 5-0 and 4-1 wins respectively.

League champions, Rivers United, thrashed Al Nasr 5-0 in Port Harcourt in the first game of the day with Plateau United following it up with a 4-1 win against Al Akhdar at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Rivers took the lead in the 12th minute when Ebube Duru slotted home a penalty, and Kazie Enyinnaya made it 2-0 in the 15th minute. With one minute to go in the first half, Paul Acquah extended the lead to 3-0. It was 4-0 in the 64th minute when Duru scored another penalty for his second goal of the game while Malachi Ohawume wrapped it up in the 72nd minute for a comprehensive 5-0 win.

In Abuja, a brace from Albert Hilary and further goals from Ibrahim Mustapha and Ifeanyi Emmanuel secured a 4-1 win for Plateau United against Al Akhdar while the away team’s only goal came from Ari Babel. The second leg will take place in Libya on November 9 with the winner going straight to the group stage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Obaje credits Imama for Abia Warriors resurgence

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Despite starting the season slowly, Abia Warriors have finally turned the table around as the Imama Amapakabo-led team are now off the relegation zone after 12 matches played in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season. It took a last minute goal for Kwara United to deny the Warriors the maximum three points during the […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo rescues point for Juve in Turin derby

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a point for Juventus at rivals Torino in the Turin derby. Midfielder Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for Juve in the 13th minute before Antonio Sanabria equalised midway through the first half. Sanabria put Torino in front 13 seconds after the restart, doubling his tally after a defensive lapse, reports the […]
Sports

Tennis: Osaka retires with back pain, Giorgi downs Raducanu in Toronto

Posted on Author Reporter

  Naomi Osaka retired with lower back pain from her opening match while defending champion Camila Giorgi beat Britain’s Emma Raducanu on Tuesday at the Toronto Open where Serena Williams’s pending retirement from tennis dominated the proceedings. Osaka, in only her second tournament back from a left Achilles injury, retired while trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica