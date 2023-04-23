CAF CC: Rivers Utd face uphill task after home loss to Young Africans

The journey to lift the 2023 CAF Confederation Cup title has become difficult for Nigeria’s surviving representative, Rivers United, after losing 2-0 at home against Young Africans of Tanzania in the first leg of their quarterfinal game played on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo. It was a day to forget for the Nigeria side as they succumbed to the firing power of the Tanzania club Young Africans. The Tanzanian side control the proceeding from the blast of the whistle and pegged back the attack line of Rivers United led by Nyima Nwagua. The away side felt more comfortable on the ball and they were able to control the game, the first half ended in a scoreless affair. Young Africans continue their domination in the second half and they got their deserved goal in the 74th minute through their Congolese striker, Fiston Mayele. Mayele got his second goal a few minutes later to seal the game for the away side. Young Africans will host the second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium next weekend.