CAF CC: Rivers Utd, Kano Pillars, secure valuable away goals

The two Nigeria representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United and Kano Pillars both suffered opening day loss but will be happy with the away goal secured in Equatorial Guinea and Senegal respectively.

 

Futuro Kings defeated Rivers United 2-1 at the Estadio De Mongomo Stadium on Saturday while Pillars allowed their early goal slip, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against ASC Jaraaf. A battling rearguard performance saw Rivers United hold the hosts at the break but the Equatoguineans rallied after the interval to break the resolve of the Nigerians.

 

 

However, with the second half just a minute old, Gregoire Nkana, got the opening goal for Futuro, who were only formed in 2017, and they doubled their lead in the 68th minute. Rivers United grabbed what could prove a crucial away goal when they halved the deficit from the spot in the 77th minute.

 

In Senegal, David Ebuka had given Kano Pillars the lead in the 12th minute with the home team getting the equalizer just five minutes later through Zaky Bassene with Samba Diallo making it two in the 38th minute.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It was all over for the Sai Masu Gida as they conceded the third goal with 10 minutes to the end of the game as the same ended 3-1 in favour of ASC Jaraaf. Despite the loss, the two Nigeria teams will be hoping to get the needed result in the second leg scheduled for the weekend of December 4 to 6.

