CAF CC: We must work harder in Niger – Jimoh

Two-goal hero in Kwara United’s 3-0 victory over ÀS Douanes of Niger Republic in the CAF Confederation Cup played at the weekend, Wasiu Jimoh, has said the hard work will be when the team file out in the second leg coming up this weekend in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Jimoh said although his target was to score a hattrick in the first leg but will make do with the two goals and the victory for his team.

He, however, called on his teammates to rise again to the occasion in the second leg and get the job done as the target is to qualify for the group stage.

The striker hailed the total display of his team, hoping that the team will build on the victory in Niamey next week. “My target was to score hattrick, but I eventually scored two,” he said. “To me, it was a good performance from the team, but we wouldneedtoworkmoreharder and take our chances in Niger.

“I have no preferred position on the pitch. The most important thing is, if I am on the pitch, I always put in my best. “In Niger Republic, people should not expect much from me, but from the team collectively.

The most important thing is to utilize our chances. They should expect a positive result. The target was to qualify to play in the group stage of the competition.”

Meanwhile, the management of Remo Stars has urged the players to finish the good work started in far away Morrocco against ASFAR in the CAF Confederation Cup when both sides meet again in Ikenne, Ogun State, this weekend

