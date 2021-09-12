Sports

CAF Champions League: Akwa United, Rivers United begin quest for continental glory

Nigeria representatives in the 2021/2022 prestigious CAF Champions League, Akwa United and Rivers United will today begin their campaign for continental glories as both play their first preliminary matches against East and North African opponents, respectively.

 

While Akwa United are at home against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad at Uyo, Rivers United are playing away against East Africa side, Young Africans of Tanzania in Dar es Salam same day.

 

A 30-man Rivers United’s contingent arrived Dar es Salam on Friday ahead of the Sunday’s match The country’s second best team in the just concluded 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League,(NFPL) arrived the Tanzania capital for their 1st preliminary round 1st leg clash with Young Africans of Tanzania. The contingents landed in Dar es Salaam on Friday morning, from Lagos aboard Kenya airline.

 

There were 22 players and eight officials on board the Embraer 199 aircraft that had a brief stop over at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, before connecting to the Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam. The team touched down at 10:21am local time.

 

Sunday’s encounter is scheduled for the 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

 

The return leg will hold a week later, September 19, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. In the other Champions League clash, NPFL Champions, Akwa United will battle CR Belouizdad of Algeria on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo. The Return leg will hold a week later. CR Belouizdad arrived Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Thursday for the encounter.

