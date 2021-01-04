CAF Champions League: Al-Merreikh’s coach calls for players’ focus against Enyimba

Al Merreikh of Sudan coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa said his players must forget about their first leg victory over Enyimba when both sides meet again on Wednesday in the CAF Champions League qualifier in Aba.

Enyimba will host the reigning Sudanese premier league champions, for the second leg of 2020/2021 Total CAF Champions League on Wednesday. Didier Da Rosa side won the first leg of the second round preliminary tie 3 – 0 in Khartoum on December 23rd with striker Saif Terry scoring all the goals. Speaking ahead of the match, the French coach said his side must not take the match for granted. “We should not take it for granted that the second leg will be an easy task.

We need to keep working hard to prepare well for the second leg,” Didier Gomes Da Rosa told CAFonline. Meanwhile, Al Mereikh on Wednesday continued its rich veins of form as they defeated Al Arab with danger man Saif Terry scoring a brace for the 16th time Sudanese league winners.

