Sports

CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup draws hold Friday

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Confederationof AfricaFootball, drawsfor the preliminary rounds of the 2021/2022 Champions League and Confederation Cup will hold on Friday, August 13, 2021. CAF in a statement on its website said the draws will hold at its headquarters in Egypt’s capital, Cairo. “With the new interclub-season approaching, CAF will organise on Friday 13 August 2021 the draw for the preliminary rounds of CAF Champions League 2021/22 and CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22.

“The draw will be conducted in Cairo,” part of the statement read. The race to succeed Al Ahly (Egypt), winner of the last edition of the CAF Champions League, and Raja Athletic Club (Morocco), winner of the CAF Confederation Cup, will begin on September 10, 2021 with the first round of preliminaries. The group stages will begin in February 2022.

The 12 best-placed national associations in the CAF ranking are authorized to enter two clubs in the different competitions. These are South Africa, Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia. Akwa United and Rivers United will represent Nigeria in the Champions League while Enyimba International and Bayelsa United will fly the country’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NBA, NHL delay games as COVID-19 once again threatens professional sport

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed three more games and the National Hockey League (NHL) once again pushed back the Dallas Stars’ season opener, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases that has put professional sport on notice in North America. Two games between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards set for Sunday and Monday […]
Sports

Eaglets qualify for U-17 AFCON , beat Burkina in WAFU semis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Golden Eaglets beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in the semifinal of the ongoing WAFU B tournament to qualify for the U-17 AFCON in Morocco in July. The match winner was striker Michael Papo, who made up for missing the team’s biggest chance of the first half by plodding a long ball beyond the Burkina Faso […]
Sports

EPL: Stunning James goal helps Chelsea beat Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wolves too strong for Sheffield Utd Chelsea defender Reece James scored a stunning long-range effort and got an assist as they began their Premier League season with victory at Brighton. James put Chelsea 2-1 up minutes after Brighton’s Leandro Trossard equalised Jorginho’s first-half penalty, won by new signing Timo Werner. Kurt Zouma then volleyed James’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica