CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup draws hold Friday

Confederationof AfricaFootball, drawsfor the preliminary rounds of the 2021/2022 Champions League and Confederation Cup will hold on Friday, August 13, 2021. CAF in a statement on its website said the draws will hold at its headquarters in Egypt’s capital, Cairo. “With the new interclub-season approaching, CAF will organise on Friday 13 August 2021 the draw for the preliminary rounds of CAF Champions League 2021/22 and CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22.

“The draw will be conducted in Cairo,” part of the statement read. The race to succeed Al Ahly (Egypt), winner of the last edition of the CAF Champions League, and Raja Athletic Club (Morocco), winner of the CAF Confederation Cup, will begin on September 10, 2021 with the first round of preliminaries. The group stages will begin in February 2022.

The 12 best-placed national associations in the CAF ranking are authorized to enter two clubs in the different competitions. These are South Africa, Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia. Akwa United and Rivers United will represent Nigeria in the Champions League while Enyimba International and Bayelsa United will fly the country’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup.

