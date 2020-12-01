CAF Champions League: Don’t write us off yet – Plateau Utd

Coach and players of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, has said Nigerians should not write them off despite losing 1-0 at home against Simba FC of Tanzania in a CAF Champions League qualifier match played at the weekend in Jos.

The coach, Abdul Maikaba, said he was still optimistic that his boys could still turn the table against Simba in the return leg of the preliminary round.

The former U-20 assistant coach opined that the club have overcome similar situation in the past, as he appealed for support to enable the team conquer. “Good game against Simba SC Tanzania, they played good football, but they are not invincible,” he said.

“They are just few inches ahead of us because they have played 11 league games before now. “We have done it before. I believe we can do it again, winning away from home. We only need your support.

“We only need your support and trust. We still have another 90 minutes to decide who move to the next round. Speaking with the same mindset, Plateau United midfield maestro, Isah Ndala, called on Nigerians not to lose faith in them as the tie is not yet over.

While apologising to Nigerians and the club fans, Ndala also expressed his disappointment on the outcome of the game

Like this: Like Loading...