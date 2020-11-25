Sports

CAF Champions League: Lalong optimistic of Plateau United victory as he visits players

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Ahead of the of the CAF Champions League match between Plateau United and Simba SC football club of Tanzania, scheduled to hold at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos, Governor Simon Lalong on Wednesday visited the team during their training session in Jos.
Lalong while addressing the players and technical team said he was at the stadium to ascertain their level of preparations and also encourage them to put in their best for a victory come Sunday.
“I am here first of all to congratulate you for winning the Nigerian Premier League for the second time which qualifies you to represent Nigeria at the CAF champions League. I have no doubt that you will bring home the trophy having leant from the mistakes of the past and made serious improvements,” he said.
He noted that the team has all it takes to win the match on Sunday and eventually go ahead to win the tournament. He promised that the state government will provide all moral and logistics support to the team to ensure they are motivated to perform well.
Governor Lalong assured the team that a new bus will be delivered to the team this week to enhance their comfort and movement. He promised to be personally present at the stadium to cheer up the team to victory.
General Manager of Plateau United Mr. Pius Henwan informed the governor that the team has been vigorously training for the match and was ready to put in their very best in the CAF Champions League and the national league.
He said the government’s gesture to the club has been a great booster that has seen them make progress over time. He also appealed for the intervention of the governor in getting some fans to witness the match in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

Our Reporters

