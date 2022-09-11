Sports

CAF Champions’ League: Plateau secure vital away draw

Posted on

Plateau United on Saturday secured a valuable 2-2 away draw against ASO Stade Mandji in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Nigeria Professional Football League runnersup took the lead twice but had to settled for the draw and will hope to progress to the next round with a win at home in the second leg.

The second leg will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, September 18.

The country’s other representative in the competition, Rivers United will host Liberia’s Watanga Football Club on Sunday. The encounter will hold at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

