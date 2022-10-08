CAF Champions League: Wike dangles $40,000 each on Rivers United players

Rivers United will pocket $40,000 each should they stop reigning CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca and qualify for the group stage of this year’s competition. Sports commissioner of oilrich Rivers State Chris Green announced the hefty win-bonus Friday.

NPFL champions Rivers United welcome Wydad Casablanca in a CAF Champions League first round first leg clash Sunday in Port Harcourt with the overall winners over two legs advancing to the group stage of the competition. “The Governor has also announced that if you qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, you will receive $40,000.00 each,” Green told the team.

“The Governor, who is the number one fan of this club, has asked me to inform you all that the people of Rivers State are solidly behind you in this national project. “So go out there and compete with dignity, honour and the traditional Rivers spirit to put smiles on the faces of Rivers people and indeed all Nigerians.” Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike rewarded each player with $20,000 for winning the Nigerian league for the first time in their history in June.

