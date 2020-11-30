CAF CL: Enyimba closer to qualification

It was mixed fortunes on Sunday for the country’s representative in the CAF Champions League as Enyimba secured a valuable 1-0 victory away to Burkina Faso side,

Rahimo FC, while Plateau United suffered a home defeat against Simba SC of Tanzania. Victor Mbaoma came from the bench to secure the win with the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

The People’s Elephant will hope to complete the job when they play at home in the second leg in two weeks time.

Meanwhile, Plateau United on Sunday suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Tanzania side, Simba SC, in their first qualifying round. The only goal of the game came in the 54th minute when John Bocco reacted first to a spilled ball by Plateau United goalkeeper, Adamu Abubakar.

It was a game the home side would continue to rue their wastage in front of goal as they missed several chances in each half of he game.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, was among the few dignitaries that watched the game, which was played behind close doors, alongside the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen.

Like this: Like Loading...