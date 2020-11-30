Sports

CAF CL: Enyimba closer to qualification

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It was mixed fortunes on Sunday for the country’s representative in the CAF Champions League as Enyimba secured a valuable 1-0 victory away to Burkina Faso side,

 

Rahimo FC, while Plateau United suffered a home defeat against Simba SC of Tanzania. Victor Mbaoma came from the bench to secure the win with the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

 

The People’s Elephant will hope to complete the job when they play at home in the second leg in two weeks time.

 

Meanwhile, Plateau United on Sunday suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Tanzania side, Simba SC, in their first qualifying round. The only goal of the game came in the 54th minute when John Bocco reacted first to a spilled ball by Plateau United goalkeeper, Adamu Abubakar.

 

It was a game the home side would continue to rue their wastage in front of goal as they missed several chances in each half of he game.

 

 

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, was among the few dignitaries that watched the game, which was played behind close doors, alongside the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF’s operations and its bloated sub-committee list

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The list of Super Eagles players for the Nigeria/ Sierra Leone back-to-back fixtures came out a week ago with little or no surprises except for the number of natural midfielders invited. Oghenekaro Etebo of Galatasaray, Turkey; Frank Onyeka of FC Midtjylland, Denmark and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo of Glasgow Rangers, Scotland were the middlemen but it was […]
Sports

EPL: West Ham strike late in thriller with Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton Andriy Yarmolenko’s last-gasp winner settled an eventful London derby with Chelsea and delivered a huge boost to West Ham United’s hopes of avoiding relegation. In a topsy-turvy game, which saw West Ham infuriated when Tomas Soucek’s first-half goal was ruled out by VAR, substitute Yarmolenko made the […]
Sports

Nneka Ede buys Portuguese club, Lusitano

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian entrepreneur Nneka Ede has purchased Portuguese clubside Lusitano Ginásio Clube, Futebol, SAD. Starting in June 2020, Mrs Ede has become the new owner of the 108-yearold club, which competes in the Campeonato de Portugal, the third division of Portugal’s football pyramid. A statement from the club said: “After months of negotiations with different entities, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: