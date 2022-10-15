CAF CL: Moroccan police hold Rivers United hostage in hotel, prevent team from training

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Rivers United have been held hostage in their hotel by Moroccan Police officers ahead of their crucial return leg in the first round of the CAF Champions League, BSNSports.com. ng reports. The Pride of Rivers who landed in Morocco in the late hours of Thursday had secured a facility for training Friday afternoon in preparation for the game.

However, in the process of leaving for the training session, police officers numbering 10, restricted the players and officials of the team from leaving the hotel citing not getting clearance from the government, despite the facility being paid for. Rivers United are duly scheduled to train at the Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday as mandated by CAF, but, on a good account, the team has learnt that they will be prevented from using the said facility on Saturday as well. The team has so far informed the Nigerian Embassy in Morocco of this shocking development through the Nigeria Football Federation and has also informed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) while they wait for their response.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...