CAF CL: Rivers, Akwa United win first legs

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League Rivers United and Akwa Ibom United secured wins in their first legs of the preliminary stage of the competition on Sunday.

Nigerian champions Akwa United needed a last-ditch strike from Ubong Friday to claim a narrow 1-0 win over Algerian champions Belouizdad at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Sunday.

United were winners of the Nigeria Professional Football League for the first time in August. Still, they sanctioned the exit of some of their stars, including the sale of Olisa Ndah to South African side Orlando Pirates.

And it was no surprise to see the Kennedy Boboye-tutored side struggle for the most part against their Algerian counterparts.

That was until Ubong Friday struck with three minutes left of regulation time to hand the Uyo-based side a slim advantage ahead of the return leg in Algeria next weekend. In Tanzania, Rivers United gave a good account of themselves as the Stanley Eguma-managed club carved out a 1-0 win over their hosts Young Africans inside the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium In Dar-es-Salaam.

