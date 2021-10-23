Sports

CAF CL: Rivers United target victory in Egypt

Ahead of the second leg match of the champions league against Al Hilal of Sudan, captain of Rivers United Nelson Esor has maintained that they are in Egypt to win. The Pride of Rivers played out a 1-1 draw against the Sudanese side in the first leg match plays at the Adoke Amasiamaka stadium in Port-Harcourt last weekend.

The Nigeria side touched down in Egypt late on Thursday night and are primed for Sunday’s clash. You said, they all knew what it’s at stake in Egypt and are ready to give what it takes to win the game. “Every player that made this trip knew what is at stake, the only thing we owe Rivers United fans and Nigerians is to qualify for the group stage.

Whenever it will take us to qualify, we will surely do it on Sunday and give our best. We are not under pressure, we went to Tanzania and got the victory and we are hoping that here in Egypt on Sunday we will get all 3 points, that’s why we came with hope and we believed that we can do it,” he says

