CAF commiserate as Mauritania FA VP dies celebrating teams win over Mali at CHAN

Africa’s football governing body (CAF) has commiserated with the Mauritania Football Association over a sudden and unexpected death of Mauritania Football Association Vice President, Pape Amghar Dieng.

Dieng passed on Tuesday night in Algeria following Mauritania’s historic 1-0 victory against Mali in Oran.

He has been hailed for his contribution as part of a leadership collective that has stirred Mauritania football on a path to success.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Federation Mauritanian Football family under the leadership of Ahmed Yahya, the family of Mr Dieng and Mauritanians during this difficult and sad moment,” the CAF message read.

 

 

