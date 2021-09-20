Sports

CAF Competition: Rivers Utd sets up Al Hilal battle in Champions League

Rivers United of Nigeria on Sunday progressed to the next stage of the CAF Champions League after a hard fought 1-0 win against Young Africans of Tanzania.

 

Uche Onwuasonaya’s second half strike means Rivers United beat the Tanzanians home and away and proceed to the penultimate round before the group stage.

 

The Port Harcourt-based side failed to score a goal in the first half of the game before Onwuasonaya’s goal in the second half.

 

The game ended 2-0 on aggregates and Rivers United will now face Al Hilal of Sudan in the 2nd Preliminary round with the hope of qualifying for the group stage of the competition.

 

The first leg of the 2nd Preliminary round has been scheduled for the weekend of October 14 to 16 while the second leg will take place in the weekend of October 21 to 24

