CAF competitions: Enyimba, Rivers, Bayelsa United target wins

Newly-appointed Enyimba of Aba coach, Finidi George, will start his managerial job with a Nigerian club when he leads his wards against Senegalese side Diamba FC in the qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Enyimba were drawn bye in the preliminary round and will be looking forward to getting a good result away from home on Saturday in the first leg as the team look forward to a journey in the group stages of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the game as the team departed the country during the week, the former Super Eagles winger, Finidi revealed the readiness of his team for the encounter. Finidi was appointed few months ago by the People’s Elephant in order to prepare the team for both domestic and continental assignments. “I think the team is ready; we are ready to go,” Finidi said.

“We’ve played a series of friendly games and we keep changing, trying to correct our mistakes in those friendly games, but it’s been impressive. “So, we are very happy with the players. I think we are beginning to see what we expect of them, and we’ll keep working on getting better. But I think we are on a good path. By the weekend, we’ll be ready to go. “I have seen them. I know their strong points and their weaknesses. Yeah, it’s for us (technical crew) and my team to talk about that. But I think we’ve seen them.”

