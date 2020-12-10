Sports

CAF Competitions: Enyimba, Rivers Utd aim high

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nigeria’s remaining clubs on the continent- Enyimba FC and Rivers United- have both set their sights on making the country proud by progressing to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Enyimba defeated Rahimo FC 2-1 on aggregates to set up a date with Sudanese side Al Merrikh in the first round while Rivers United overcame the spirited efforts of Futuro King of Equatorial Guinea to book their place in the next round with South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic, waiting. Enyimba midfielder, Anthony Omaka, said getting the result over two legs against Rahimo was very difficult as they were a good side, but now that they have qualified, it is going to be one game after another.

“We’ve just started and the game against Rahimo was the first step,” he said. “Now we have to be ready for our next opponent and see how we can progress to the group stage of the competition. We want to make the country happy.

In his own words, one of the goal scorers for Rivers United, Kehinde Adedipe, said he was happy to score a goal in the game and now looking forward to the next round. The former Sunshine Stars said: “The management has been helping us this far and the only way is to reciprocate the kind gesture on the field of play. “The target for us is to get to the group stage of the competition and for us to get there; we need to win our next game and also the play-off.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

Posted on Author Reporter

  Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday. Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion […]
Sports

Leicester City banking on Iheanacho for next season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kelechi Iheanacho won’t be leaving Leicester City for Aston Villa this summer, according to Foxes correspondent Jordan Blackwell. Recent reports in British and Nigerian media claimed Iheanacho could be allowed to leave the club in order to raise funds for new players. Iheanacho who arrived at the club three years from Manchester City finds opportunities […]
Sports

sports Minister wants Amuneke to replace Rohr

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•To meet with NFF on German’s future …insists on indigenous manager for Eagles Barring unforeseen circumstances, former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, may realise his ambition to manage the Super Eagles earlier than he expects as the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has selected him as the man to take over from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: