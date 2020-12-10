CAF Competitions: Enyimba, Rivers Utd aim high

Nigeria’s remaining clubs on the continent- Enyimba FC and Rivers United- have both set their sights on making the country proud by progressing to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Enyimba defeated Rahimo FC 2-1 on aggregates to set up a date with Sudanese side Al Merrikh in the first round while Rivers United overcame the spirited efforts of Futuro King of Equatorial Guinea to book their place in the next round with South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic, waiting. Enyimba midfielder, Anthony Omaka, said getting the result over two legs against Rahimo was very difficult as they were a good side, but now that they have qualified, it is going to be one game after another.

“We’ve just started and the game against Rahimo was the first step,” he said. “Now we have to be ready for our next opponent and see how we can progress to the group stage of the competition. We want to make the country happy.

In his own words, one of the goal scorers for Rivers United, Kehinde Adedipe, said he was happy to score a goal in the game and now looking forward to the next round. The former Sunshine Stars said: “The management has been helping us this far and the only way is to reciprocate the kind gesture on the field of play. “The target for us is to get to the group stage of the competition and for us to get there; we need to win our next game and also the play-off.”

Like this: Like Loading...