CAF Competitions: Kwara bounce back to whip Berkane 3-1

It was a hard-fought wins for all Nigeria’s representatives on the continent after securing victories in their respective home games in the second preliminary round fixtures of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup played yesterday. CAF Confederation Cup representative, Kwara United, came up with the goods, recording the best result after coming back from a goal down to defeat defending champion of the competition, RS Berkane of Morocco, 3-1. Djibril Ouattara had given the visitors the lead as early as the 7th minute, silencing the supporters of the Afonja Warriors who thronged the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, to support their team. Despite trying their best to get back into the game, all efforts by the home team to get the equalizer before halftime failed to materialize with Wasiu Jimoh hitting the bar as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors. Kwara continued from where they stopped in the first half as they continue to search for the equalizer which later came through Taofeeq Ahmed in the 74th minute. The home team took the lead through the enterprising Wasiu Jimoh, who finally got the goal his performance deserved in the 81st minute before Barnabas Daniel finish off the game with the third goal just two minutes into the regulation time to send the fans into wild jubilation as the game ended 3-1.

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Rivers United, also had to come from a goal down in their 2-1 defeat of CAF Champions League defending champions, Wydad Casablanca, in Port Harcourt. Wydad took the lead in the 33rd minute through Bouly Sambou, while goals from Malachi Ohawume and Paul Acquah, gave the Nigeria side a 2-1 first-leg win ahead of the second leg in Morocco. In Abuja, it was also a 2-1 win for Plateau United, who defeated Esperance of Tunisia with Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Mustapha Yuga scoring thegoalsfortheJos-basedside while Anice Badri scored Esperance’s only goal.

