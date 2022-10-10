Sports

CAF Competitions: Kwara bounce back to whip Berkane 3-1

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It was a hard-fought wins for all Nigeria’s representatives on the continent after securing victories in their respective home games in the second preliminary round fixtures of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup played yesterday. CAF Confederation Cup representative, Kwara United, came up with the goods, recording the best result after coming back from a goal down to defeat defending champion of the competition, RS Berkane of Morocco, 3-1. Djibril Ouattara had given the visitors the lead as early as the 7th minute, silencing the supporters of the Afonja Warriors who thronged the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, to support their team. Despite trying their best to get back into the game, all efforts by the home team to get the equalizer  before halftime failed to materialize with Wasiu Jimoh hitting the bar as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors. Kwara continued from where they stopped in the first half as they continue to search for the equalizer which later came through Taofeeq Ahmed in the 74th minute. The home team took the lead through the enterprising Wasiu Jimoh, who finally got the goal his performance deserved in the 81st minute before Barnabas Daniel finish off the game with the third goal just two minutes into the regulation time to send the fans into wild jubilation as the game ended 3-1.

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Rivers United, also had to come from a goal down in their 2-1 defeat of CAF Champions League defending champions, Wydad Casablanca, in Port Harcourt. Wydad took the lead in the 33rd minute through Bouly Sambou, while goals from Malachi Ohawume and Paul Acquah, gave the Nigeria side a 2-1 first-leg win ahead of the second leg in Morocco. In Abuja, it was also a 2-1 win for Plateau United, who defeated Esperance of Tunisia with Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Mustapha Yuga scoring thegoalsfortheJos-basedside while Anice Badri scored Esperance’s only goal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sports Ministry dissolves LMC, sets up IMC

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has finally nailed the coffin of the League Management Committee LMC ordering the dissolution of the operator of the Nigeria Professional Football League owing to several unpleasant incidents regarding its management of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and set up an Interim Management Committee to take over. […]
Sports

Ijebu North agog for Adelaja Tennis meet

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Citizen of Ijebu North Local Government Area area of Ogun State will witness the best of table tennis as the Adelaja Adeleke Adenuga Table Tennis championship takes centre stage between Wednesday December 29 and Thursday 30 at the Oru Town Hall, Oru, Ogun State. Adelaja Adenuga, the financier of the grassroots community sports championship, stated […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Only fans vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to attend matches

Posted on Author Reporter

  Qatar will only allow people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend next year’s World Cup, its prime minister said. The Gulf state is in talks to secure one million doses in case global immunisation efforts lag. Qatar hosts the World Cup between November 21 and December 18, 2022 and FIFA president Gianni Infantino said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica