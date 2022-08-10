Sports

CAF Competitions: Nigerian teams face tough second round draw

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nigerian representatives playing on the continent have been drawn against dicey opponents in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

 

Despite having a relatively easy draw, the teams are expected to face a tougher battle in the next round of their various competitions.

 

League winner, Rivers United, will be up against Watanga FC of Liberia but will have to take on the defending champion of the CAF Champions League, Wydad Athletic Club for a place in the group stage if they are able to scale the hurdle of the Liberia’s in the first round.

 

Second placed team and the second Champions League team, Plateau United, must be ready for an onslaught from Tunisia top side, Esperance, if they scale the hurdle of AS Stade Mandji of Gabon in the first preliminary round.

 

Remo Stars of Ikenne, who placed third on the league table will start their journey in the Confederation Cup with a game against ASFAR of Morocco and a win over two legs will see the new comer facing the winner of AAGBS of Guinea and NOUAKCHOTT CS of Mauritania in the next round.

 

For Kwara United, who occupied the second slot in the Confederation Cup, they will have their hand full with a game against AS Douanes of Niger in the first preliminary round but must contend with the might of RS Berkane of Morocco in the final round for a slot in the group stage

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

I decided to play football so as to make money for my mum –Silas Nwankwo

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Nigeria Professional Football League joint highest goal scorer in the just concluded league season, Silas Nwankwo, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA revealed his ambition of playing for How does it feel coming out as the top scorer of the league at the end of the season? Very good, I feel very great coming out […]
Sports

NOC Optimistic of Good Outing for Team Nigeria at Birmingham 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, strongly believes that the country’s team to the forthcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled to hold from July 28 to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, United Kingdom have prospects of returning home with medals. Gumel said this hint in Lagos while interacting with sports journalists during […]
Sports

Eagles’ AFCON ouster almost ruined my season – Aribo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed how Rangers’ Dutch coach, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, helped him snap out of the poor form that almost ruined his season following Nigeria’s disappointing round of 16 exit at the last African Cup of Nations.   Aribo struggled for form and consistency after he returned from AFCON, a situation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica