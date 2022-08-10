CAF Competitions: Nigerian teams face tough second round draw

Nigerian representatives playing on the continent have been drawn against dicey opponents in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Despite having a relatively easy draw, the teams are expected to face a tougher battle in the next round of their various competitions.

League winner, Rivers United, will be up against Watanga FC of Liberia but will have to take on the defending champion of the CAF Champions League, Wydad Athletic Club for a place in the group stage if they are able to scale the hurdle of the Liberia’s in the first round.

Second placed team and the second Champions League team, Plateau United, must be ready for an onslaught from Tunisia top side, Esperance, if they scale the hurdle of AS Stade Mandji of Gabon in the first preliminary round.

Remo Stars of Ikenne, who placed third on the league table will start their journey in the Confederation Cup with a game against ASFAR of Morocco and a win over two legs will see the new comer facing the winner of AAGBS of Guinea and NOUAKCHOTT CS of Mauritania in the next round.

For Kwara United, who occupied the second slot in the Confederation Cup, they will have their hand full with a game against AS Douanes of Niger in the first preliminary round but must contend with the might of RS Berkane of Morocco in the final round for a slot in the group stage

