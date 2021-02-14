Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Aba agog as Enyimba face off against Rivers United

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The city of Aba in Abia State is currently agog as two heavyweights in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba and Rivers United will take up each other on Sunday (today) in one of the CAF Confederation Cup knockout stage games.

 

Enyimba currently top of the NPFL table will be playing the first leg at home after they dropped from the CAF Champions League to the less glamorous Confederation Cup. The visitors have been talking tough ahead of the encounter with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, charging the club to get the win in Aba.

 

The governor promised players and officials of Rivers United the sum of N20 million if they beat Enyimba in Aba. He made this promise on Thursday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, while presenting two brand new luxury buses to Rivers United and Rivers Angels.

 

“The state government will not relent to give you all the necessary support that you require to make you bring trophies at the end of this season,” he promised. “If you win the CAF (Confederation) Cup, your lives will change.

 

The same thing applies to Rivers Angels; win the trophy, be the first that will go to play CAF (Champions League) in Africa, then also, your lives will change. “As motivating factor, if you go and win Enyimba and come back, we’ll give you N20 million.”

 

On the other hand, Enyimba have been going about their business without much noise and it is going to be a great cracker in Aba as the two teams seek a place in the group stages of the competition.

 

The League Management Company (LMC) also announced that the encounter will be live on the NPFL TV come Sunday.

